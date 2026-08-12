Kalshi launched access to its sports and crypto perpetual data feed through DoubleZero’s dedicated fiber network to bolster institutional data access.

Prediction market Kalshi’s live order book is now available through data provider DoubleZero Edge’s dedicated fiber network, the two companies said in a Wednesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

Kalshi said this makes it the first prediction market to distribute its real-time order book data on sports and crypto perpetuals event contracts, which will be available to new DoubleZero Edge subscribers.

Users looking for a machine-readable view of prediction market data can access these capabilities via the dedicated feed, instead of building this infrastructure from order books and application programming interface (API) responses themselves.

Data access is a “critical part” of market structure, but related infrastructure has been missing from new financial paradigms such as crypto, perpetuals and prediction markets, said Austin Federa, co-founder of DoubleZero, adding that this initiative will bring institutional-grade infrastructure to industry participants.

Sports ranks as the second-largest category on Kalshi with 37.8% of weekly notional volume, followed by crypto in third place, at 20.3%. Exotics ranked first, accounting for 39.4% of Kalshi’s weekly notional trading volume, according to Dune data.

In early July, OpenAI started displaying Kalshi’s prediction market odds for FIFA World Cup matches in ChatGPT search results.

Kalshi’s sports event contracts are at the center of a jurisdictional dispute between state regulators and the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). State authorities argue that the contracts are wagers subject to state gambling laws, while the CFTC and Kalshi contend that they are derivatives subject to the CFTC’s exclusive jurisdiction.

On June 29, a Michigan judge temporarily blocked Kalshi from allowing residents to place bets on sporting events. Days earlier, Kentucky sued five prediction market platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket, accusing them of operating unlicensed sports betting platforms. Nevada also issued a temporary ban on Kalshi earlier in March.

The CFTC also sued several states, arguing that federally regulated event contracts fall under its exclusive authority.

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