Amid a $473 million legal dispute, RedotPay says it expects Binance to end its Singapore case, while Binance says its claims remain active.

Binance and RedotPay are disputing whether a Singapore case related to their nearly $473 million Hong Kong legal battle is coming to an end.

The stablecoin payments card issuer told Cointelegraph on Tuesday that it expects Binance to discontinue the Singapore proceedings following a hearing on Aug. 7. “RedotPay will be seeking legal costs arising from the discontinuance of the matter from the claimant,” a spokesperson for RedotPay said, adding that the parties would try to agree on costs.

However, Binance said it has no plans to abandon its claims. “Reports that Binance will be withdrawing its Singapore claims are false,” a Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph, adding that the company “is not abandoning its claims and has informed both the court and RedotPay accordingly.”

The disagreement marks the latest development in a broader legal fight between Binance-affiliated companies and RedotPay, which includes a separate Hong Kong case seeking nearly $473 million in damages.

Singapore case part of broader legal fight

Binance-linked legal action against RedotPay first made headlines on Aug. 5, when Bloomberg reported that Nest Trading, DistributedTechnologies and Chaintecs Consulting Singapore had filed a petition in Hong Kong against RedotPay’s co-founders.

The Hong Kong plaintiffs allege RedotPay diverted more than 470,000 Binance Card users by allowing Binance Pay funds to be used for stablecoin card top-ups outside the terms of a commercial agreement. They estimated damages at $472.8 million, based on a claimed lifetime customer value of $925 per user.

Chaintecs also brought related proceedings against RedotPay affiliates in Singapore, where a hearing was scheduled for Aug. 7.

RedotPay rejected what it called “unfounded allegations” against the company and its co-founders at the time, telling Cointelegraph it would defend the claims through the legal process.

RedotPay announced its Binance Pay partnership in December 2023, allowing Binance Pay users to make direct deposits to RedotPay cards. Binance ended support for the integration as of April 3, 2026, citing a review of its merchant partners, months before the legal dispute became public.

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