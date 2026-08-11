MoneyGram’s Ramps service now connects Solana wallets and applications to its global cash network, with Rift becoming the first wallet to integrate the service.

Global remittance company MoneyGram has expanded its Ramps service to Solana, allowing wallets, exchanges and developers on the network to offer cash-to-crypto and crypto-to-cash conversions through its payments network.

Ramps previously operated on Stellar, making Solana its second supported blockchain. Rift is the first Solana (SOL) wallet to integrate the service, allowing users to move between crypto and local currencies through MoneyGram.

In an X post announcing the launch, Solana said MoneyGram serves more than 60 million customers through nearly 500,000 retail locations across more than 170 countries, with the network now accessible to Solana developers through a single API.

Source: Solana

Ramps supports cash deposits in more than 25 countries and withdrawals in more than 170 countries and territories, according to MoneyGram. The service, also integrated into the Solana Developer Platform’s payments module, lets developers add MoneyGram’s fiat on- and off-ramp infrastructure without building their own banking integrations.

The company said the Solana launch is part of a broader effort to make Ramps available across multiple blockchain ecosystems. In June, MoneyGram became a Solana validator, staking SOL and processing transactions on the network. It also joined the Solana Developer Platform as part of that expansion.

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