Source: Solana
Ramps supports cash deposits in more than 25 countries and withdrawals in more than 170 countries and territories, according to MoneyGram. The service, also integrated into the Solana Developer Platform’s payments module, lets developers add MoneyGram’s fiat on- and off-ramp infrastructure without building their own banking integrations.
The company said the Solana launch is part of a broader effort to make Ramps available across multiple blockchain ecosystems. In June, MoneyGram became a Solana validator, staking SOL and processing transactions on the network. It also joined the Solana Developer Platform as part of that expansion.
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