Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.07166 2.51%
TRX$0.3351 1.23%
LINK$8.74 5.36%
ZEC$479.70 3.80%
ADA$0.1854 4.01%
XRP$1.01 0.15%
ETH$1,881.49 0.22%
BTC$63,721.71 0.59%
XMR$385.10 2.08%
BNB$612.90 2.06%
XLM$0.1618 0.32%
SOL$76.12 0.38%
HYPE$54.61 1.46%
Written by Zoltan Vardaistaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Anthropic strikes $9B compute deal with Bitcoin miner Riot: Report

Latest NewsPublishedAug 11, 2026

Anthropic reportedly struck a $9 billion deal with Riot for 191 megawatts of capacity from the Bitcoin miner’s Rockdale campus in Texas.

Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms said it secured a 20-year agreement to supply 191 megawatts of capacity from its Rockdale, Texas, campus to a “leading frontier AI” company, according to a Monday press release.

The customer is Anthropic and the deal is valued at about $9 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cointelegraph has approached Anthropic and Riot for comment.

Anthropic also struck a $19 billion deal for a 20-year data center lease with Bitcoin miner TeraWulf on July 6.

The reported agreement would add Riot to a growing list of Bitcoin miners expanding into AI and high-performance computing, including Bitdeer, CleanSpark, MARA Holdings, Core Scientific, Hut 8 and IREN

Riot’s shares fell 5.4% on Monday but rose more than 21% in overnight trading. The stock is up more than 53% year–to–date, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Riot ranks as the world’s fourth-largest Bitcoin mining company with a $7.33 billion market capitalization, according to CompaniesMarketCap data.

Bernstein said in a July 23 report shared with Cointelegraph that partnerships between AI companies and Bitcoin miners are necessary to address the power crunch constraining AI data centers.

Magazine: How Bitcoin mining heat is being tested to warm Canadian greenhouses

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently.

More on the subject