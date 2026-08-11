Anthropic strikes $9B compute deal with Bitcoin miner Riot: Report

Anthropic reportedly struck a $9 billion deal with Riot for 191 megawatts of capacity from the Bitcoin miner’s Rockdale campus in Texas.

Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms said it secured a 20-year agreement to supply 191 megawatts of capacity from its Rockdale, Texas, campus to a “leading frontier AI” company, according to a Monday press release.

The customer is Anthropic and the deal is valued at about $9 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cointelegraph has approached Anthropic and Riot for comment.

Anthropic also struck a $19 billion deal for a 20-year data center lease with Bitcoin miner TeraWulf on July 6.

The reported agreement would add Riot to a growing list of Bitcoin miners expanding into AI and high-performance computing, including Bitdeer, CleanSpark, MARA Holdings, Core Scientific, Hut 8 and IREN.

Riot’s shares fell 5.4% on Monday but rose more than 21% in overnight trading. The stock is up more than 53% year–to–date, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Riot ranks as the world’s fourth-largest Bitcoin mining company with a $7.33 billion market capitalization, according to CompaniesMarketCap data.

Bernstein said in a July 23 report shared with Cointelegraph that partnerships between AI companies and Bitcoin miners are necessary to address the power crunch constraining AI data centers.

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