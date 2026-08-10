Source: SEC
The latest filing shows that Strategy has $785.2 million remaining under its digital credit securities repurchase program, which covers its preferred stock, while another $1 billion remains available under its Class A common-stock repurchase program.
Strategy also continued building its US dollar reserve, reporting a balance of $4.65 billion as of Sunday, up from roughly $4 billion in the previous weekly update.
The company said $650 million of the $653.1 million in net proceeds from recent MSTR stock sales went toward the reserve, while the latest figure also includes expected proceeds from at-the-market (ATM) sales that had not yet settled.
Source: SEC
STRC shares have also rallied during Strategy’s recent buybacks, retaking $90 on Aug. 3 after rebounding 24% from their June lows.
STRC was up 0.46% at $95.45 in premarket trading Monday after closing Friday at $95, while MSTR gained 0.25% to $100.26, according to Yahoo Finance.
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