Strategy sold 1,690 Bitcoin to repurchase STRC shares as its US dollar reserve rose to $4.65 billion and its Bitcoin holdings fell to 840,447 BTC.

Strategy, which holds the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, sold BTC for the second week in a row to repurchase its STRC preferred stock.

The company sold 1,690 Bitcoin for $108.6 million between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, according to a Monday 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strategy used the proceeds to buy back 1.15 million shares of its STRC preferred stock for $108.6 million. STRC is a variable-rate preferred stock designed to pay monthly dividends.

The transaction marked Strategy’s fourth disclosed Bitcoin sale of 2026, bringing its total Bitcoin sales for the year to 6,948 BTC, while the company still holds 840,447 BTC purchased for an aggregate $63.36 billion.

Bitcoin becomes part of the funding engine

Strategy sold the latest batch at an average net price of $64,262 per Bitcoin, while its total holdings carry an average purchase price of $75,385 per BTC, including fees and expenses.

Strategy’s prior disclosed sale involved 1,638 BTC for $104.73 million between July 27 and Aug. 2, when it also used Bitcoin sale proceeds to fund STRC repurchases.

Source: SEC

The latest filing shows that Strategy has $785.2 million remaining under its digital credit securities repurchase program, which covers its preferred stock, while another $1 billion remains available under its Class A common-stock repurchase program.

$4.65 billion reserve cushions preferred dividends

Strategy also continued building its US dollar reserve, reporting a balance of $4.65 billion as of Sunday, up from roughly $4 billion in the previous weekly update.

The company said $650 million of the $653.1 million in net proceeds from recent MSTR stock sales went toward the reserve, while the latest figure also includes expected proceeds from at-the-market (ATM) sales that had not yet settled.

Source: SEC

STRC shares have also rallied during Strategy’s recent buybacks, retaking $90 on Aug. 3 after rebounding 24% from their June lows.

STRC was up 0.46% at $95.45 in premarket trading Monday after closing Friday at $95, while MSTR gained 0.25% to $100.26, according to Yahoo Finance.

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