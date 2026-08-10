Bitdeer mined 2,694 BTC in Q2, but ended the quarter holding just 150 BTC after liquidating its treasury earlier this year.

Bitdeer mined 2,694 Bitcoin during the second quarter of 2026, up nearly fivefold from 565 BTC a year earlier.

The miner closed the quarter with 150 BTC held on its balance sheet, down 90% from 1,502 BTC a year earlier, according to the company’s Q2 report published Monday.

Bitdeer liquidated its entire 943 BTC treasury in February, citing liquidity decisions rather than a shift away from its core Bitcoin mining business.

Bitdeer is among the Bitcoin mining companies that have expanded into AI data centers and high-performance computing. In August, it signed a 16-year lease valued at $4.7 billion for 121 megawatts of AI computing capacity in Norway.

The company also reported $228.8 million in Q2 revenue, up 47% from $155.6 million a year earlier. Self-mining revenue accounted for $168.4 million of the total as average self-mining hashrate jumped 389% to 69.5 exahashes per second. Its net loss widened to $92.3 million from $62.9 million.

Bitdeer’s revenue slightly surpassed Wall Street’s $225 million consensus estimate, according to analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance. The company’s shares rose 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday, after a 15% decline over the past month.

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