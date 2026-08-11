White House vows to get CLARITY across ‘finish line’ in September

Patrick Witt says the Trump administration will keep negotiating with Democrats as the Senate prepares for a September CLARITY vote.

US President Donald Trump’s administration remains committed to passing the CLARITY Act in September despite the Senate’s decision to delay action until after its August recess, according to the White House’s top crypto policy official.

Patrick Witt, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, said Tuesday on X that the administration would continue negotiating with Democrats “all the way up until the September vote,” adding, “we also can’t afford to wait forever.”

The Senate is expected to hold a cloture vote on the bill in mid-September, a procedural step that would require 60 votes to advance CLARITY toward a final vote.

The CLARITY Act would establish a federal market structure for digital assets, including rules governing when crypto tokens fall under securities or commodities laws and how trading platforms are regulated.

Several disagreements remain unresolved ahead of the September vote. Senate lawmakers have yet to announce a solution to Democratic demands for stricter ethics provisions targeting Trump-linked crypto interests. Banking groups have also pushed for changes to rules that could allow companies to pay rewards to stablecoin holders.

Related: ‘Disappointing’ — crypto advocates react to delay in CLARITY vote