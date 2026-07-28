Core Scientific reported strong second-quarter revenue growth as AI colocation became its largest business, though a non-cash accounting charge resulted in a $1.15 billion net loss.

Digital infrastructure company Core Scientific more than doubled its second-quarter revenue as rapid growth in its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) colocation business continued to reshape its earnings profile following its pivot beyond Bitcoin mining.

The company reported Tuesday that Q2 revenue increased to $164.2 million, up from $78.6 million a year earlier. Colocation revenue accounted for $136.7 million of the total, compared with just $10.6 million in the same period last year, while gross profit increased to $70 million from $5 million.

Despite the revenue surge, Core Scientific reported a net loss of $1.15 billion, driven primarily by a non-cash accounting charge related to the rising value of outstanding warrants as its share price increased.

The results underscore how several Bitcoin mining companies have diversified into AI and HPC infrastructure, seeking more stable, long-term revenue streams as demand for data center capacity surges.

Once one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners, Core Scientific now generates the bulk of its revenue from colocation services while maintaining a comparatively modest Bitcoin treasury of fewer than 1,000 BTC, according to industry data.

Core Scientific shares fell more than 4% following the earnings release, trimming its year-to-date gains.

Core Scientific (CORZ) stock is up 36% this year. Source: Yahoo Finance

Related: CoreWeave shows how crypto-era infrastructure quietly became AI’s backbone

AMD partnership expands AI footprint

Alongside its earnings, Core Scientific announced a partnership with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the semiconductor company that designs CPUs and AI-focused graphics processors competing with Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

The agreement could ultimately support up to 2.5 gigawatts of leasable data center capacity. It is initially anchored by 15-year agreements covering 530 megawatts across several US sites beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand over time.

Core Scientific said the broader partnership has the potential to generate more than $14 billion in contracted base revenue, while its total leased customer power capacity now stands at roughly 1.1 GW, representing more than $24 billion in potential contracted revenue.

Earlier this month, IREN disclosed $2.8 billion in cloud contracts with AI developers, while Hut 8 unveiled a $9.8 billion lease agreement with an unnamed customer for capacity at its AI data campus.

Related: Crypto market breakout could accelerate as AI trade cools, analyst says



