Source: RWA.xyz
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The recent growth in tokenized equities follows a wave of crypto platforms pushing into private-market and pre-IPO products earlier this year, particularly around SpaceX ahead of its June 12 public-market debut.
In the months leading up to the listing, Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Bybit, Bitget and Blockchain.com rolled out products tied to SpaceX, ranging from tokenized pre-IPO exposure to perpetual futures and proxy tokens.
Despite substantial demand, including $557 million drawn by a Binance campaign ahead of the listing, the push did not go entirely to plan. Binance, Bybit and Bitget Wallet canceled their tokenized SpaceX IPO campaigns after xStocks failed to secure enough underlying shares to meet demand, triggering refunds for subscribers.
Despite the failed pre-IPO allocations, tokenized SpaceX exposure through Binance’s bStocks has grown to $67.9 million in distributed value since the company’s June 12 listing, ranking seventh among individual tokenized assets tracked by RWA.xyz data.
The growth in tokenized equities comes amid a broader expansion in real-world asset tokenization, which Standard Chartered forecasts could become a $4 trillion market by the end of 2028.
Top tokenized stocks by distributed value. Source: RWA.xyz
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