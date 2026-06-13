Source: Changpeng Zhao
Bitget Wallet and MEXC also said they would be refunding affected users after being unable to secure an allocation of xStocks’ tokenized SPCX.
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“It’s disappointing that this didn’t work out in the end. We are in the process of sending out the refunds,” Bitget Wallet chief operating officer Alvin Kan said on X.
“Yes, we have hit a setback, and trust in the industry has taken a blow, but we’ll come out of this stronger,” he added.
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