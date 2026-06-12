Crypto rails point to over $2 trillion SpaceX IPO valuation

SpaceX perpetual futures traded at around $179 across Hyperliquid, Binance and other crypto platforms. Source: Talos
Talos added that crypto exchanges are becoming a new price discovery venue for pre-IPO stocks, as Hyperliquid's pre-IPO perps priced Cerebras' (CBRS) recent Nasdaq debut within 1.3% of its $350 opening price.
Related: Crypto exchanges chase TradFi commodities market as pricing gaps persist
On prediction market Polymarket, 56% of participants are betting that the SpaceX IPO will close with a $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion market capitalization after its first day of trading, while 25% are predicting a close between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion.
SpaceX IPO closing market capitalization bets on Polymarket. Source: Polymarket.com
Meanwhile, more cryptocurrency exchanges are launching pre-IPO proxy offerings tied to Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company.
OKX told Cointelegraph that it is preparing to list SpaceX on its X-perps on Friday, offering Europe-based traders futures exposure to the highly anticipated debut, with up to 10x leverage.
The launch adds to a growing roster of crypto platforms offering SpaceX-linked products, including Bitget, Blockchain.com, Bybit, Kraken and Coinbase.
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