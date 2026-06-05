Eligible users in more than 110 markets can register for tokenized SpaceX equity ahead of the company's highly anticipated public listing.

Crypto exchange Kraken is giving customers access to the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering through xStocks, a tokenized equities platform, highlighting the growing convergence between crypto infrastructure and traditional capital markets.

Kraken announced Friday that SpaceX will be the first public offering available through xStocks IPO Access, which allows eligible users to participate in the offering through tokenized equity instruments.

To participate, users must have a verified Kraken account on the Kraken mobile app and submit an application for IPO access. The offering is not available through Kraken Pro or the company’s desktop platform.

According to Kraken, IPO Access is available across the European Economic Area (EEA) and more than 110 international markets, though participation is restricted in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom due to regulatory limitations.

Source: Kraken

Eligible users can register interest in purchasing SpaceX shares before the company begins public trading. Investors who receive an allocation will be issued SPCXx, a tokenized representation of SpaceX equity backed 1:1 by the underlying shares. The tokens can be traded 24/7 on Kraken and other participating xStocks platforms.

Related: Kraken’s xStocks tops $25B in volume with more than 80K onchain holders

SpaceX targets $1.8 trillion valuation, record debut

SpaceX is expected to begin trading publicly on June 12, giving investors their first opportunity to own shares in Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company.

According to Bloomberg, demand for the offering has already exceeded the number of shares available, with SpaceX seeking to raise roughly $75 billion at a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion. If achieved, the listing would be the largest IPO ever, exceeding Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion deal in 2019, Bloomberg said.

The company’s growth story is largely tied to Starlink, its satellite internet business, which has become a major source of revenue and profitability.

However, SpaceX’s capital-intensive launch and space exploration operations continue to incur high costs, raising questions about how investors will value the company once it begins trading on the public market.

Source: Lance Roberts

Related: SpaceX reveals larger-than-expected Bitcoin holdings in IPO filing



