Bybit’s European payments subsidiary has secured an electronic money institution license in Austria, providing the exchange with a regulatory basis to add payment and e-money services to its regional platform.

On Tuesday, Bybit said Bybit Payments GmbH received the license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority. The authorization provides a legal basis for future payment capabilities, which may include person-to-person payments, merchant payment solutions, open banking features and card products.

The payment services will be offered through Bybit.eu alongside services provided by Bybit EU GmbH, a separate Austrian entity authorized under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation since May 2025. Bybit.eu serves users across the European Economic Area (EEA), with Malta excluded.

Bybit has not specified the reason why Malta was excluded, but said on its website that services are available only in jurisdictions where applicable MiCA passporting requirements have been met.

Bybit said the two entities will maintain distinct regulatory permissions and responsibilities. Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to provide crypto custody, exchange, placement and transfer services, while Bybit Payments GmbH will handle regulated electronic money and payment products as they are introduced.

The exchange said the new regulatory milestone could help strengthen its relationship with banks, payment providers and enterprises while reducing its reliance on third-party payment infrastructure.

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