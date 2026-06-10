Crypto exchanges rush to offer pre-IPO perps

SpaceX’s growth story is largely tied to its satellite internet business, Starlink, which has become a major source of revenue and profitability. The firm has also touted a $23 trillion market opportunity it claims is ahead for its artificial intelligence offerings.
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Crypto exchanges have been quick to capitalize on the IPO hype, with Binance, Coinbase, Kraken and Bybit launching pre‑IPO perpetual futures for SPCX this month.
Shunyet Jan, head of spot and derivatives at Binance, told Cointelegraph that the strong early traction for Binance’s pre-IPO perpetual futures “reflects growing user interest in gaining regulated-style market exposure to high-profile private companies through this native product.”
Since launch, the products have generated $2.1 billion in cumulative trading volume in just 18 days on Binance, with participation spanning more than 130 countries.
Meanwhile, decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has seen $70 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours, with the current price for its synthetic SpaceX pre-IPO perps at $157, down from $210 when the derivatives launched, according to Hyperdash.
This indicates strong demand with open interest (OI) exceeding $115 million on Hyperliquid alone, and a current prediction of a $1.97 trillion SpaceX valuation.
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