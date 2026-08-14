Dartmouth endowment’s crypto exposure drops by $2M amid falling prices

The value of the university endowment’s holdings in the Bitwise Solana staking ETF, Grayscale Ethereum staking ETF and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF dropped to about $12 million.

The value of crypto-related investments held by Ivy League university Dartmouth College’s $9 billion endowment fell by more than $2 million in three months.

In a Thursday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the trustees of Dartmouth College reported that the university endowment held about $12.4 million worth of the Bitwise Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Grayscale Ethereum staking ETF and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF as of June 30. The endowment held the same number of shares of each ETF, but the overall value dropped by about 15% since it reported holding $14.6 million as of March 31.

The drop in value roughly corresponded to falling crypto prices tied to each ETF. Since March 31, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell 7.7% to $62,915, Solana (SOL) by 9.6% to $75.11 and Ether (ETH) by 10.8% to $1,875.

Dartmouth reported adding crypto exposure to its endowment’s portfolio in 2025, making it one of the first US universities to invest in digital assets. Harvard, with a $57 billion endowment, had not disclosed its second-quarter 2026 holdings as of Friday, but reported liquidating the entirety of its $87 million worth of BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum as of March 31.

Related: Harvard endowment reduces stake in Bitcoin ETF, adds Ether exposure