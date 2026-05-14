Bitcoin ETFs record largest daily outflow since January

Source: SEC
Dartmouth’s initial crypto exposure, which it reported purchasing in 2025, marked another US university endowment moving closer to digital assets. Harvard, with a reported endowment of about $57 billion in 2025, reported holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and Ethereum Trust in January.
Related: JPMorgan lifts Bitcoin ETF exposure in Q1, led by BlackRock’s IBIT
The SEC first approved listings of spot ETFs tied to Bitcoin in January 2024, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF. The regulator has since given the green light to ETFs tied to Ether, Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, and has other applications under consideration.
The SEC filing came shortly after ETFs tied to Bitcoin recorded $635.2 million in daily outflows, marking the largest increase since January. On Jan. 29, the funds lost more than $800 million, led by losses in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust.
The price of Bitcoin was $81,237 at the time of publication, having risen about 2% in the previous 24 hours, tapping the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a dynamic support level.
However, despite the rally, the price of BTC remains well below the 365-day EMA and the all-time high of about $126,000 reached in October 2025.
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