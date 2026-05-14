The unversity’s endowment disclosed holdings in the Bitwise Solana staking ETF, Grayscale Ethereum staking ETF and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF.

The $9 billion endowment of Ivy League university Dartmouth College reported new investments with exposure to cryptocurrencies, increasing the digital assets in its portfolio since January.

In a Thursday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the trustees of Dartmouth College reported that the university endowment held about $3.3 million worth of the Bitwise Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The trustees also disclosed about $3.5 million worth of the Grayscale Ethereum staking ETF and about $7.7 million of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF.

The investments changed the endowment’s crypto exposure compared to that reported in January, when the same number of shares of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF were worth more than $10 million and it held about $5 million in the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF.

Source: SEC

Dartmouth’s initial crypto exposure, which it reported purchasing in 2025, marked another US university endowment moving closer to digital assets. Harvard, with a reported endowment of about $57 billion in 2025, reported holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and Ethereum Trust in January.

Related: JPMorgan lifts Bitcoin ETF exposure in Q1, led by BlackRock’s IBIT

The SEC first approved listings of spot ETFs tied to Bitcoin in January 2024, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF. The regulator has since given the green light to ETFs tied to Ether, Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, and has other applications under consideration.

Bitcoin ETFs record largest daily outflow since January

The SEC filing came shortly after ETFs tied to Bitcoin recorded $635.2 million in daily outflows, marking the largest increase since January. On Jan. 29, the funds lost more than $800 million, led by losses in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust.

The price of Bitcoin was $81,237 at the time of publication, having risen about 2% in the previous 24 hours, tapping the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a dynamic support level.

However, despite the rally, the price of BTC remains well below the 365-day EMA and the all-time high of about $126,000 reached in October 2025.

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