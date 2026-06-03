Stablecoins draw big interest from financial services providers

Source: DefiLlama
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Revolut's plans come amid a series of recent stablecoin launches by banks, fintech companies and payment providers as digital-dollar products move deeper into payments and banking services.
In December, digital bank SoFi launched SoFiUSD, a dollar-backed token that enables customers to transact on the Ethereum and Solana networks through the company's mobile app.
Last week, Falcon Finance introduced the stablecoin fUSD through Anchorage Digital's regulated issuance platform. The token is backed by cash, repurchase agreements and short-term US government securities and is intended for institutional trading and treasury operations.
On Tuesday, MoneyGram introduced MGUSD in partnership with Bridge, Stripe's stablecoin platform. The Stellar-based token is integrated into the MoneyGram app and can be used to hold and transfer dollar-denominated balances.
The activity has coincided with a broader push by fintech and digital asset companies to obtain federal banking approvals in the United States. This year, Nubank and Crypto.com received conditional approval to establish national banks, while Circle, Ripple, BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets and Paxos secured similar approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in late 2025.
Source: Crypto.com
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