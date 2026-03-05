Fintech company Revolut filed a new application for a US national bank charter as it renews its push into the North American market, marking the company’s second attempt to secure a US banking license.

The London-based company said Thursday that it submitted an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish “Revolut Bank US, N.A.”

The company also appointed fintech veteran Cetin Duransoy as the company’s new US CEO. Duransoy brings more than two decades of experience in banking, payments and technology. He previously served as US CEO of fintech marketplace Raisin. Duransoy replaces Sid Jajodia, who will remain with the company as global chief banking officer.

“The United States is a key pillar of our global growth strategy,” Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said. “Filing for a national bank charter is a major milestone toward our vision of building the world’s first truly global banking platform,” he added.

US bank charter would unlock nationwide operations

If approved, the license would allow Revolut to operate under a single federal regulatory framework across all 50 US states. The charter would also give the company direct access to payment systems Fedwire and ACH, enable it to offer insured deposits through the FDIC and expand into products including personal loans and credit cards.

Revolut attempted to secure a US banking license in 2021 through California regulators. That effort stalled and was withdrawn in 2023 after encountering regulatory hurdles and internal control concerns.

Revolut says it currently serves over 70 million customers globally and operates in 40 markets. In November 2025, the company completed a secondary share sale that valued it at $75 billion.

Revolut’s move to apply for a US banking license comes as the company shifts away from earlier plans to acquire an American bank as it expands globally.

More fintech firms seek OCC bank charters

More fintech and crypto companies are seeking US banking licenses through the OCC. In January, Nubank received conditional approval from the regulator to establish a national bank in the United States, while crypto exchange Crypto.com secured a similar approval in February.

In December 2025, the OCC also conditionally approved five national bank charter applications for Circle, Ripple, BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets and Paxos.

