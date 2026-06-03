Payment firms deepen stablecoin integrations

The role stablecoins would play within Mastercard's ecosystem. Source: Mastercard
Mastercard's settlement expansion with stablecoins follows a series of stablecoin-related moves from major payments and remittance companies.
Visa said in April that its stablecoin settlement pilot reached a $7 billion annualized run rate, up 50% from the previous quarter, after adding five blockchains to bring its supported settlement networks to nine. The company said the expansion was aimed at giving issuers and acquirers more ways to settle with the network as stablecoins move into mainstream payment flows.
The stablecoin market is currently valued at about $320 billion.
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The remittance sector has also dived deeper into stablecoins. On Tuesday, MoneyGram launched MGUSD, a USD stablecoin on Stellar, saying that the token would support treasury management settlement and currency trading in the United States, before a broader rollout worldwide.
In early May, Western Union has also launched its US dollar-denominated USDPT stablecoin on Solana, rolling out in the Philippines and Bolivia at launch, with plans to expand in 2026.
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