Cointelegraph
TRX$0.283 1.18%XLM$0.1675 0.10%HYPE$29.91 2.08%LINK$8.75 1.53%XRP$1.47 1.51%XMR$323.73 2.70%DOGE$0.1003 2.75%BNB$614.78 0.80%ADA$0.2813 1.31%BCH$563.90 2.23%BTC$67,879 0.41%ETH$1,968 1.40%SOL$84.55 1.11%
Turner Wright
Written by Turner Wright,Staff Writer
Robert Lakin
Reviewed by Robert Lakin,Staff Editor

Harvard endowment reduces stake in Bitcoin ETF, adds Ether exposure

The management company behind the university’s $56.9 billion endowment opened a new position in BlackRock's spot Ether ETF, while reducing its Bitcoin ETF stake by 21%.

Harvard endowment reduces stake in Bitcoin ETF, adds Ether exposure
News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Join our Follow our

The Harvard Management Company, which manages the eponymous university’s endowment, has reduced its stake in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and opened a new position in the asset management company’s Ether ETF.

In a Friday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Harvard’s endowment reported that it had reduced its position in the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin (BTC) Trust ETF to $265.8 million as of Dec. 31 from $442.9 million in Q3 2025. The investments marked the company offloading more than 1 million shares of the ETF, to 5.4 million in Q4 from 6.8 million in Q3.

In addition to the 21% reduction in its Bitcoin position, the Harvard Management Company reported a new investment with exposure to Ether (ETH). According to the SEC filing, the endowment purchased more than 3.8 million shares of BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust, valued at about $87 million as of Dec. 31. 

The portfolio managers’ decisions occurred during a period of significant price volatility for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The price of BTC dropped to less than $90,000 by January 2026 from more than $120,000 at the beginning of July 2025, while Ether dropped to under $3,000 from more than $4,000 in the same period.

Related: Security expert Bruce Schneier ‘guarantees’ governments are bulk spying with AI

As of June 30, 2025, Harvard reported that its endowment stood at $56.9 billion, making its investments in the BlackRock crypto ETFs 0.62% of the total assets under management. The company similarly increased its position in Google’s parent Alphabet by almost $100 million, while reducing its stake in Amazon by about $80 million in Q4 2025.

AI hedge fund backed by “top university endowments”

Harvard’s moves come as Numerai, an AI hedge fund, reported in November that it had raised $30 million in a funding round led by “top university endowments,” which the AI hedge fund described as “the smartest, most long-term allocators in the world,” without identifying specific endowments. However, the announcement pushed the price of its native NMR token up by more than 40%.

Magazine: IronClaw rivals OpenClaw, Olas launches bots for Polymarket — AI Eye

Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently. Read our Editorial Policy https://cointelegraph.com/editorial-policy