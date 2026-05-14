Source: The Bitcoin Historian
At the same time, JPMorgan increased its exposure to Ethereum-linked ETFs, including a 36% rise in the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) to 266,734 shares, alongside a sharp increase in the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW).
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On the other hand, the filing showed a full exit from XRP-linked exposure, with the bank reducing its Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) position from 3,870 shares to zero.
In line with the bullish BTC ETF buying, JPMorgan also slightly increased its position in Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder.
The bank’s crypto-linked equity positions were otherwise mixed, with reductions in Robinhood Markets as well as Coinbase, Galaxy Digital and Bitdeer Technologies Group. At the same time, JPMorgan added to positions in Block, MARA Holdings, Core Scientific and PayPal.
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