The bank raised its reported IBIT holdings by 174% in the first quarter while also adding exposure to select Bitcoin, Ether and Solana-linked funds.

JPMorgan Chase increased its reported holdings in several Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the first quarter, led by a 174% jump in its position in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), according to a 13F filing published Wednesday.

The bank increased its position in IBIT from around 3 million shares in Q4 2025 to 8.3 million shares, according to the filing.

The increase added about $162 million in reported value, based on filing data, despite Bitcoin price falling by more than 22% in Q1, according to CoinGlass data.

The filing also showed broader activity across crypto-linked assets, including new and expanded positions in funds tied to Ethereum and Solana, alongside rotation in equities tied to miners and companies with digital asset exposure.

The filing points to selective growth in JPMorgan’s reportable crypto-linked holdings during a weak quarter for digital assets, when Bitcoin prices fell and US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows.

Bitcoin ETF bets expand sharply beyond BlackRock position

Beyond its increased stake in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan also expanded exposure across several other spot Bitcoin ETFs, including the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB).

Holdings in BITB surged nearly 900%, rising from 4,872 shares to 48,258 shares, adding roughly $1.51 million in reported value. The bank’s FBTC position increased about 450%, from 3,996 shares to 22,196 shares, worth about $980,000 in added value.

Related: Jane Street slashes Bitcoin ETF holdings, adds Ether funds in Q1 2026

Additionally, JPMorgan significantly increased exposure to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which tracks Bitcoin futures rather than holding spot BTC directly. The bank’s BITO holdings surged from just 40 shares to 1,302 shares, a gain of more than 3,000%.

Mixed altcoin ETF activity across Ethereum, Solana and XRP

JPMorgan also showed uneven activity across altcoin-linked ETFs in the first quarter, with new positions added in some funds while others were fully exited.

The bank initiated a position in the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), buying 47,460 shares worth about $523,000, marking its first reported exposure to a Solana-focused ETF product.

Source: The Bitcoin Historian

At the same time, JPMorgan increased its exposure to Ethereum-linked ETFs, including a 36% rise in the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) to 266,734 shares, alongside a sharp increase in the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW).

Related: Wells Fargo boosts Ether ETF exposure in Q1 2026, rotates BTC holdings

On the other hand, the filing showed a full exit from XRP-linked exposure, with the bank reducing its Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) position from 3,870 shares to zero.

In line with the bullish BTC ETF buying, JPMorgan also slightly increased its position in Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder.

The bank’s crypto-linked equity positions were otherwise mixed, with reductions in Robinhood Markets as well as Coinbase, Galaxy Digital and Bitdeer Technologies Group. At the same time, JPMorgan added to positions in Block, MARA Holdings, Core Scientific and PayPal.

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