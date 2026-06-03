Trezor says users do not need to take any action

TROPIC01 is one of two secure elements in Trezor Safe 7, which launched in October 2025. Source: SatoshiLabs
After reviewing Ledger Donjon's findings, Tropic Square engineers identified an additional method of exploiting the weakness that could expose another chip-held secret tied to PIN-related functions.
The company notified its partners, including Trezor, and opted to publicly disclose the vulnerability alongside Donjon's research.
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Trezor said users do not need to take any action following the disclosure, adding that the vulnerability does not affect funds stored on the device because compromising TROPIC01 alone is not enough to access the wallet, PIN or funds.
As the issue exists at the hardware level, it cannot be fixed through a remote firmware update.
“Because the Trezor Safe 7 was built with multiple independent security layers, a vulnerability in TROPIC01 does not put user funds at risk,” Trezor CEO Matej Žák said.
Source: Trezor
Trezor noted that Ledger’s Donjon team has previously published independent security research on its devices, including a report on the Trezor Safe 3 that demonstrated an attack involving supply-chain-style physical interception, desoldering and modification of the device before it reached users.
The company responded publicly at the time and has continued hardening against such attack vectors, adding that it was not aware of any user funds being compromised.
Cointelegraph reached out to Trezor regarding audits of the other two chips used in the Safe 7, as well as chips in previous device iterations, but had not received a response by publication.
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