Is DeFi uniquely vulnerable to AI?

Source: Yu Xian
Yu also argued that DeFi teams must become “more diligent and ruthless than black hats” as automated attack capabilities continue to evolve.
While some security analysts link the rise in DeFi attacks to AI, there is still limited public forensic proof that AI directly executes such exploits, according to Meir Dolev, co-founder and chief technology officer of blockchain security platform Cyvers.
“What is verified is the broader trend,” Dolev told Cointelegraph, pointing to reports on AI-enabled crypto scams from Chainalysis and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Source: Cyvers
Still, Dolev said DeFi remains uniquely exposed because its code is public, funds move instantly, contracts are composable, and attackers “only need one mistake to succeed.”
“The most exposed areas are smart-contract logic, admin keys, DevOps, front ends, signer workflows, and human-layer social engineering. AI makes each of these attack surfaces easier to probe and scale,” the exec said.
Related: Squid and Safe Labs say third-party module behind $3.2M exploit
Despite growing concerns, Dolev says abandoning DeFi is not the practical answer. He urged that the focus should shift away from periodic audits toward continuous, real-time security. He also outlined measures such as AI-assisted code review, regular red-team exercises, DevOps hardening, stronger key management, real-time transaction simulation and pre-signing risk scoring.
“DeFi is still fixable, but only if security becomes an always-on execution-layer control, not a pre-launch checkbox,” Dolev said.
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