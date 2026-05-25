Module attribution and Safe response

Source: PeckShieldAlert
The suspected root cause is a vulnerability in SquidRouterModule, which allegedly allowed the attacker to impersonate authorized delegates and trigger unauthorized token swaps, Blockaid said.
Safe Labs CEO Rahul Rumalla said the accounts “do not seem to be operated on official Safe Wallet product,” adding that it remains unclear how and where they were created and managed, likely created through externally deployed integrations.
Source: Rahul Rumalla
He said Safe Wallet surfaces such risks through “Safe Shield,” a feature designed to flag potentially malicious or unverified modules and guards before they are used. The CEO added that the exploited module had already been flagged as malicious by Blockaid, which is included in Safe Shield’s risk detection ruleset.
Cointelegraph approached Safe and its CEO for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.
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