Bitcoin miners face profitability pressure

Source: Onchain Lens
The Satoshi-era Bitcoin miner’s transfer occurred as Bitcoin’s price was stuck trading in a narrow range over the past month and fell about 0.5% to trade at $77,347 at the time of writing on Monday.
This is significantly below the average Bitcoin miner production cost of about $93,175 per BTC, according to TradingView data. The development shows that miners currently selling at these price levels are selling their Bitcoin at a loss compared to the cost of producing it.
The Bitcoin average miner cost production chart. Source: TradingView
However, other analytics providers are showing different Bitcoin cost production estimates. Capriole Investment’s data estimated a Bitcoin production cost of about $57,706, while research platform CryptoRank said that public miners had an average BTC production cost of about $74,600.
When Bitcoin trades below this level, smaller mining operations may be pressured out of business, as they are forced to sell their BTC at a loss to fund operations. A March report from CoinShares found that as many as 20% of Bitcoin miners could be operating at a loss, particularly those using older mining equipment.
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Some Bitcoin mining companies have started relying on new revenue models to address financial pressure.
Digital infrastructure company Soluna Holdings has offset part of its weaker Bitcoin mining revenue with its data center hosting business, which generated $6.7 million in first-quarter revenue, while cryptocurrency mining contributed roughly $2.2 million, down from nearly $3 million the year before, Cointelegraph reported on May 18.
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