Dek: US Bitcoin ETF net inflows have shrunk to $536 million so far in 2026, after recording a six-day run of net outflows totalling $1.55 billion.

The US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund market is closing in on recording net outflows for this year after Friday saw the funds hit six consecutive days of outflows.

Net inflows into the Bitcoin ETFs so far in 2026 have shrunk to $536 million after the market bled another $105.2 million on Friday, as BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) lost $68.9 million and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded outflows of $36.3 million.

While no other US-based Bitcoin ETF registered a change in flows, Friday’s outflow contributed to the $1.55 billion that has bled out of the ETFs since May 14, the last recorded net inflow among all the funds.

Flows into the US spot Bitcoin ETFs since May 6. Source: Farside Investors

Net inflows into the US spot Bitcoin ETFs are one of the top metrics that signal how strong institutional demand for Bitcoin is and whether fresh capital is flowing into crypto.

Institutional market maker Jane Street reduced its Bitcoin ETF holdings by around 70% in the first quarter, while investment bank Goldman Sachs reduced its Bitcoin ETF position by 10%.

While the US Bitcoin ETF market is still in net inflow territory for 2026, most of those inflows have come from IBIT, which has seen net inflows of $2.7 billion so far this year.

However, its inflows this year are not on pace to eclipse the $25 billion that it took in over 2025, while most of its competitors have retraced in 2026.

The US-based spot Ether ETFs have recorded net outflows so far in 2026, while new altcoin ETFs have not captured the same demand as their predecessors.

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One of the more positive developments has been the launch of the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF (MSBT), which entered the market on April 8 and has already attracted $264 million in net inflows to date.

The $264 million in net inflows already puts it above the Bitcoin products offered by Invesco and WisdomTree, which launched in January 2024.

The US Bitcoin ETF market was also expecting the Donald Trump-backed Truth Social to launch a Bitcoin product sometime this year until its sponsor, asset manager Yorkville America, requested to withdraw multiple crypto ETFs for Trump’s media company on Tuesday.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart suspected that Yorkville America’s decision to pull out may have been due to the competitive landscape for Bitcoin ETFs, particularly with MSBT offering a market-low fee of 0.14%.

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