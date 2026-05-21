SEC has been more open to innovative ideas

The decision to delay the applications also comes as prediction market platforms like Kalshi continue to face court challenges in several US state courts.
Atkins said ETFs have been a “major driver” of innovation in the securities markets, boosting capital and broadening investor choice while noting that ETF assets have tripled since 2019.
Related: Trump-backed Truth Social pulls bids for crypto ETFs
The SEC has shown more flexibility in approving innovative products in recent years, particularly after introducing the generic listing standard model in September and replacing the process of reviewing applications on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, the SEC is reportedly considering creating an “innovation exemption” to allow tokenized stock trading, which would put versions of Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA) and other stocks on crypto rails.
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