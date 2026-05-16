Strategy’s preferred funding vehicle may hit a ceiling in the next year

“If spreads start to rise and the market demands higher yields from corporate borrowers, you also have to attach that to the infinite duration of the perpetual. So, if this dislocation comes in liquidity, it will come from the fiat side.”
Basic performance metrics for Strategy's STRC perpetual preferred stock. Source: SaylorTracker
The analysis comes amid growing demand for STRC; on Thursday, its daily trading volume surged to $1.5 billion, a new record for the financial instrument, as Strategy leans into preferred stock issuance to fund its Bitcoin purchases.
Related: Strategy to repurchase $1.5B of 2029 convertible notes
STRC currently has an authorized issuance cap of about $28 billion, according to crypto research company Delphi Digital.
If the authorized issuance cap is not raised before the $28 billion threshold, the company’s BTC accumulation may slow down, Delphi’s researchers said.
The total notional face value of outstanding STRC shares already sits at $8.5 billion, with the total market value of all outstanding shares at the time of this writing totaling about $8.4 billion.
STRC is trading at about $99 per share at the time of publication and carries a dividend rate of 11.5%, according to Strategy.
Detailed STRC performance metrics. Source: Strategy
The preferred stock’s dividend rate is variable, meaning that the yield offered to investors is subject to change on a monthly basis.
Strategy has also opened up voting for its common equity and STRC holders to approve semi-monthly dividend payments.
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