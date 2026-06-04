Despite BTC market volatility, regulatory backdrop improves

The share of Bitcoin ETF holdings by professional managers declined in the first quarter. Source: CoinShares
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Despite the market volatility, CoinShares said the first quarter delivered several regulatory developments that could support the digital asset industry's long-term growth.
Among them were efforts by US regulators to provide greater clarity around the division of oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as well as proposals affecting how digital assets may be treated in retirement accounts.
Regulatory progress has continued beyond Q1, with the SEC recently making digital assets a strategic priority through 2030. In a draft document released this week, the agency vowed to “provide a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets and distributed ledger technologies through a rational, coherent, and principled approach.”
SEC Chair Paul Atkins’ message in the agency’s draft Strategic Plan through 2030. Source: SEC
CoinShares also highlighted the growing acceptance of Bitcoin among traditional financial institutions. Earlier this year, BlackRock acknowledged Bitcoin’s potential role in modern portfolios, arguing that the traditional stock-and-bond diversification model has become less reliable in the post-2020 investment environment.
Nevertheless, market participants remain focused on the fate of the CLARITY Act, a proposed market structure bill that would establish a more comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets and further define the roles of the SEC and CFTC.
The current version of the bill has drawn scrutiny from the banking industry, though some lawmakers expect it could reach the Senate floor for a vote as early as August.
Related: Crypto Biz: Crypto infrastructure spending rises as ETF appetite cools
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