Bitmine doubles down on Ether as Tom Lee calls for a “supercycle”

Source: Mastercard
BitMine Immersion Technologies purchased 111,942 Ether last week, its largest ETH acquisition of 2026 so far, after the cryptocurrency briefly fell below $2,200. The buying spree comes as company chairman Tom Lee renewed his bullish thesis that Ethereum is entering a long-term crypto “supercycle” fueled by tokenization and AI-driven financial infrastructure.
Lee said Bitmine views recent market weakness as an opportunity rather than a warning sign. The company has steadily accumulated ETH during periods of volatility, mirroring the Bitcoin treasury strategy pioneered by Michael Saylor.
Bitmine now controls nearly 5.4 million ETH, setting an ambitious target to control 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. However, the buying spree hasn’t come without costs. BitMine is currently sitting on $7.8 billion in paper losses tied to its ETH portfolio, according to industry data.
Source: Kalshi Crypto
Michael Saylor’s Strategy repurchased $1.5 billion of convertible notes at a discount, reducing its outstanding debt tied to its 2029 maturities to approximately $6.7 billion, in the latest sign that the company is restructuring its balance sheet while continuing to anchor itself in Bitcoin accumulation.
The debt buyback matters because Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has always depended on its ability to continuously refinance and manage leverage.
Under Saylor, the company became known for issuing debt to acquire Bitcoin at scale, effectively transforming itself into a publicly traded BTC holding vehicle. But as interest rates rose and market volatility intensified, investors increasingly scrutinized the sustainability of that model.
Source: Walter Bloomberg
Bitcoin ETF outflows are wiping out 2026’s gains
US spot Bitcoin ETFs are edging closer to slipping into net negative territory for 2026 after logging six consecutive trading days of outflows. Cumulative inflows for the year have now shrunk to just $536 million following another $105.2 million in withdrawals on Friday alone, according to Farside data.
The outflow streak has drained roughly $1.55 billion from Bitcoin ETFs since May 14, the last day the sector recorded net inflows. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led Friday’s losses with nearly $69 million in outflows, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund lost another $36 million.
The pressure comes as some major institutional investors appear to be scaling back their Bitcoin ETF exposure. Jane Street cut its Bitcoin ETF holdings by about 70% in the first quarter, while Goldman Sachs also reduced its position.
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