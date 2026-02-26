Self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is rolling out its Mastercard-enabled spending card in the United States, with first-time availability in New York.

MetaMask parent company Consensys on Thursday announced the general availability of the MetaMask Card across the US following initial pilots in 2025 and 2024.

With the US launch, MetaMask Card joins existing availability in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, European Economic Area countries, Mexico, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, with additional markets to follow, the company said in an announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

“This is the first time MetaMask Card is available across 49 states, and the first time users in New York can access it,” a spokesperson for Consensys said, adding that Vermont is the only exception.

“MetaMask shares our vision of empowering people to spend their crypto securely and seamlessly — anywhere Mastercard is accepted in the world,” said Sherri Haymond, global head of digital commercialization at Mastercard.

Full self-custody until the point of payment

Built in partnership with regulated issuer Monavate (formerly Baanx) and Mastercard’s global payments network, the MetaMask Card is issued by Cross River Bank, a US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured bank.

The company said the card works at 150 million Mastercard merchants worldwide, online or in-store, and is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

MetaMask opened a waiting list for the MetaMask Card in March 2025. Source: MetaMask

A core feature of the card is self-custody, which lets users store crypto independently and retain full control until the point of purchase.

“Unlike most traditional crypto cards, which are custodial and require users to pre-load funds onto an exchange account, MetaMask Card is fully self-custodial,” the company said in the announcement.

“Users retain control of their digital assets in their MetaMask wallet until the moment they pay.”

Standard MetaMask Card is virtual only

The MetaMask Card is issued as a virtual card by default, while the MetaMask Metal Card provides a physical card linked to the digital wallet.

The Metal Card is offered as a $199 annual subscription and includes benefits such as 3% cashback on the first $10,000 spent each year, no foreign transaction fees and higher spending and ATM withdrawal limits.

Related: OKX launches EU stablecoin payment card via regulated issuer Monavate

The launch of MetaMask Card is the latest of Mastercard’s growing crypto partnerships, following the company’s first debit card pilot with MetaMask in 2024.

In August 2025, Mastercard deepened its partnership with USDC (USDC) issuer Circle, enabling USDC and EURC (EURC) settlement for acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Our strategic goal is to integrate stablecoins into the financial mainstream by investing in the infrastructure, governance, and partnerships to support this exciting payment evolution from fiat to tokenized and programmable money,” Mastercard executive Dimitrios Dosis said at the time.

