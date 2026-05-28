Gemini is leaning into AI features for its prediction market, following other crypto exchanges in moving beyond crypto trading amid a market slump.

Crypto exchange Gemini has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI to launch an artificial intelligence-powered feature for its prediction markets platform that will allow users to curate personalized feeds.

Gemini said on Thursday that its “Command Center” offering would show markets based on users’ open positions and watchlists, and can track crypto, sports, commodities, politics, economics and culture.

“Rather than forcing you to dig through social feeds to find what's relevant, Command Center meets you where you are,” Gemini said. “It learns from your open positions, watchlists, and prediction history to surface the intelligence most likely to inform your next move.”

Source: Gemini

The tool is powered by Grok, the AI model created by SpaceXAI, a division of Musk’s rocket-building company SpaceX that runs Grok and the social media website X.

Gemini is one of several crypto exchanges expanding beyond spot and derivatives trading into prediction markets and AI amid a crypto market slump that has caused trading volumes and profits to sink.

Related: CFTC seeks to reverse settlement deal with Gemini

Last month, Gemini introduced a feature letting users connect AI models like ChatGPT and Claude to their trading accounts to autonomously monitor markets and even execute trades on their behalf.

Gemini prediction markets revenue hits $400,000 in Q1

Gemini said in its first quarter results released earlier this month that its prediction markets platform made a revenue of $400,000 from 20,000 users, a fraction of the revenue and users recorded on market leaders Kalshi and Polymarket.

Gemini reported a 42% year-on-year increase in revenue to $50.3 million for the quarter as it continued expanding from a crypto-native trading platform into a financial services company.

Gemini also managed to trim its quarterly net loss by 27% year-on-year to $109 million.

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