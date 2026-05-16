The notes carry a 0% coupon, but can be converted into equity in the company if holders choose to redeem their notes for shares.

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy announced on Friday that it will repurchase $1.5 billion in 0% convertible notes, due in 2029, retiring about half of the 2029 convertible note tranche’s total outstanding debt.

Strategy entered into “privately negotiated transactions” with a portion of its 0% senior convertible note holders on Thursday, agreeing to repurchase the debt for an estimated $1.38 billion, according to the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The transaction is set to settle on Tuesday of the week following the publication of this article, the company said, adding that the final repurchase amount could “vary” from the estimated amount based on market conditions. The company added:

“Strategy expects to fund the repurchases with available cash reserves, proceeds from sales of securities under its at-the-market offering program, and/or proceeds from the sale of bitcoin.”

Strategy's SEC filing documenting the 2029 convertible note repurchase. Source: Strategy

The move follows comments made by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor in May 2026, signaling that the company could sell a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to fund dividend payments, and earlier comments in February that the company plans to equitize its debt in the coming years.

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Strategy plans to swap its convertible debt for equity over the next 3-6 years

Strategy plans on equitizing its convertible debt over the next 3-6 years, gradually turning holders of its credit instruments into equity holders.

This would reduce the debt burden on the company, but would also dilute existing stockholder value by adding new equity shares.

Source: Michael Saylor

Strategy has about $8.2 billion in total outstanding debt at the time of publication, according to data from the company, and has funded its BTC buys in 2026 primarily through its Stretch Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRC).

On Thursday, STRC hit $1.5 billion in daily trading volume, setting a new record for the equity instrument, and signaling strong investor interest.

The company’s most recent Bitcoin purchase occurred on Monday, when it bought 535 Bitcoin for $43 million, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 818,869 coins, valued at about $64 billion, using BTC’s spot market price at the time of publication.

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