Strategy shares gain in pre-market, despite Bitcoin sales concerns

Strategy Bitcoin acquisition, 8-K filing. Source: SEC
The Bitcoin purchase was made using proceeds from share sales. The majority of the acquisition, or $42.9 million, was funded through the sales of Class A common stock (MSTR), while another $100,000 was funded through the issuance of Stretch (STRC) stock, the filing shows.
Related: Capital B raises $17.8M to expand its Bitcoin treasury
Strategy shares rose in premarket trading on Monday after the company disclosed the Bitcoin purchase.
Its shares rose 4.3% to change hands above $187.50 at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance.
Strategy’s shares are up 23% year-to-date despite Bitcoin’s 7.2% decline during the same period, data from TradingView shows.
MSTR/USD, 1-day chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
Still, investor concerns persist following Strategy’s first quarter earnings call, when Saylor said Strategy may periodically sell portions of the company’s Bitcoin holdings to fund dividends and to “inoculate the market.”
While some investors feared that a Strategy sale could create more cascading liquidations, others, such as Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow, said that Strategy’s potential sales can give it greater room to maneuver in the market.
Strategy investor Adam Livingston argued that periodic sales may allow the company to finance more Bitcoin purchases in the future.
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