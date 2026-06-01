US drives losses with $1.63 billion of outflows

Crypto ETP flows by asset (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares
Ether (ETH) funds continued to see selling pressure with $257.3 million in outflows, bringing year-to-date losses to $346 million.
Altcoin participation also collapsed, CoinShares’ Butterfill said, referring to only five assets recording substantial inflows above $1 million, down from nine a week prior.
XRP (XRP) again led positive momentum with $20.3 million in inflows, while Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Near (NEAR) followed with $10.8 million and $7.6 million, respectively.
Regionally, the United States drove the global outflow story with $1.63 billion of outflows, aligning with $1.42 billion in outflows from US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to SoSoValue data.
Germany joined the risk-off sentiment with $25.7 million of outflows, while Sweden and Hong Kong saw $6.6 million and $4.5 million in outflows, respectively. The Netherlands again was the only country to see inflows above $1 million, with $1.3 million in inflows, down from $6.6 million a week prior.
Crypto ETP flows by country (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares
According to the derivatives trading desk at Laser Digital, the crypto sell-off last week came without a clear catalyst and was affected by underperforming equities.
Related: Strategy's Michael Saylor teases BTC buy with 'working better' tweet
The unit cited a lack of demand, including Michael Saylor’s Strategy announcing that it did not purchase any BTC between May 18 and May 24.
“With STRC still trading below par and the continued lack of interest from retail buyers, BTC is expected to remain weak for the time being,” it said in a statement seen by Cointelegraph.
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