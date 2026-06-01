MiCA review sharpens stablecoin debate

Stablecoins are overwhelmingly dollar-pegged, while broad adoption could amplify US policy spillovers abroad, ECB data shows. Source: European Central Bank
The speech builds on ECB messaging that Europe should not answer dollar stablecoins simply by promoting euro-denominated stablecoins.
On May 8, ECB President Christine Lagarde said stablecoins are not Europe’s best route to strengthening the euro’s international role, arguing instead that Europe should build tokenized settlement infrastructure anchored by central bank money.
The debate unfolds as the European Commission reviews the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), with a public consultation open until Aug. 31 examining whether the bloc’s crypto rules should be updated.
Related: MiCA has made euro stablecoins safe but weak, new report argues
Crypto exchange Coinbase has used the review to call for a more competitive EU crypto framework. In a Monday blog post, Katie Harries, Coinbase’s director and head of policy for Europe and the Americas, said MiCA should recalibrate stablecoin rules on reserves, rewards and multi-issuance, while clarifying how regulated crypto firms can provide access to decentralized finance and global liquidity.
Harries also argued that allowing more reserves in high-quality sovereign assets and permitting non-interest incentives, such as cashback and loyalty points, could help make euro stablecoins more competitive.
The ECB has taken a more cautious view. On May 23, the ECB warned EU finance ministers that loosening stablecoin rules could weaken bank lending and complicate monetary policy, even as policymakers debate whether Europe risks falling behind dollar-backed tokens.
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