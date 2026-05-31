Race is on to gain perps lead in regulated US market

Source: Kraken on X.com
Requests for further information on the filing sent to two Kraken executives and Bitnomial’s chief regulatory officer were not immediately answered.
To be sure, companies frequently file requests for confidential treatment of their applications. KalshiEX, which on Friday gained CFTC approval of trading of a BTC perpetual futures contract, had originally requested confidential treatment of that application in an undated letter to the CFTC.
Related: CFTC seeks to reverse settlement deal with Gemini
Shortly after the CFTC approved BTC perp contracts on Friday morning, Coinbase Financial Markets was fast out of the blocks to offer US institutional clients access to global crypto options and perpetual futures markets through a regulated futures commission merchant, Deribit.
Deribit, which Coinbase acquired in August 2025 as part of its expansion into crypto derivatives, is the largest crypto options exchange by open interest.
CFTC approval notice for BTC perpetuals trading on Kalshi. Source: CFTC
The US Securities and Exchange Commission and CFTC said in September they would explore ways to bring perpetual futures trading onshore. In a joint statement, the agencies said perpetual contracts had been largely confined to offshore crypto markets due to regulatory and jurisdictional constraints.
CFTC chair Michael Selig said on Friday “In my view, the question was never whether crypto asset perpetual contracts would exist. Instead, the question was whether they would exist under American oversight, American standards and American rule of law.”
Also on Friday, CFTC staff issued guidance on 24/7 trading, clearing and settlement, saying crypto asset derivatives may be particularly well suited to round-the-clock markets.
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