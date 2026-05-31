Vietnam eyes Q3 launch of regulated crypto market

Global cryptocurrency adoption index. Source: Chainalysis
Related: Vietnam arrests ONUS-linked suspects in alleged crypto fraud case
As Cointelegraph reported, Vietnam could see its first regulated crypto market activity as early as the third quarter of 2026, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said at the Digital Trust in Finance 2026 forum.
In March, regulators opened a licensing pathway for domestic crypto trading platforms earlier this year, with five companies, including affiliates of Techcombank, VPBank and LPBank, having already passed an initial qualification round to launch the country’s first regulated exchange.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026
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