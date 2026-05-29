Sui token drops 6.6% before recovery

Source: Sui
It is the second outage of the Sui blockchain this year, following a similar incident in January where the network was knocked offline for more than six hours. Another incident occurred in November 2024, when all validators were stuck in a crash loop for around two and a half hours, preventing transactions from being processed.
Sui is the 13th-largest blockchain by total value locked at $542 million and hosts 137 protocols, according to analytics platform DefiLlama.
The Sui (SUI) token dropped around 6.6% to a low of 90 cents during the outage, according to data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. It has since recovered slightly and was trading for about 93 cents as of early Friday.
SUI dropped about 6.6% during the outage. Source: CoinGecko
Earlier this month, the token climbed 50% to $1.41 after several positive developments, including a Nasdaq-listed company staking a large portion of the supply and developers announcing upcoming features, including zero-fee stablecoin transfers and private transactions.
Sui launched its mainnet in May 2023, aiming to be scalable and capable of processing transactions fast enough for financial institutions.
Related: CME Group expands crypto futures with Avalanche and Sui contracts
Adeniyi Abiodun, a co-founder of Mysten Labs, the developer of the Sui network, also announced at Consensus 2026 that zero-fee stablecoin transfers would roll out soon and reiterated plans to add a private-transaction feature.
Not all major crypto disruptions this year have stemmed from technical issues. Drift Protocol, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, was hacked in April, causing it to temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals.
Kelp, a liquid restaking protocol, was also targeted by a cyberattack in April, prompting the platform to pause smart contracts for its restaking token (rsETH) while it investigated the incident.
Magazine: Polymarket seeks Japan entry, Harvard dumps entire ETH position: Hodler’s Digest, May 17 – 23
More on the subject