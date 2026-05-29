The Sui mainnet has resumed after a bug in a network update took it offline for 5 hours and 55 minutes.

Sui Network is back online after a nearly six-hour outage on Thursday, which it attributed to a bug introduced by an update, marking the layer-1 blockchain’s second period of downtime in 2026.

Sui posted to X on Thursday that activity on its mainnet had resumed after “a halt due to a crash bug in the gas charging logic introduced by the 1.72 release. A full incident review will be shared in the coming days.”

Sui had earlier shared that the blockchain was “experiencing a network stall” and said that transactions could be paused until a fix is rolled out.

The outage lasted 5 hours and 55 minutes, according to the network’s status indicator. Sui mainnet validators are still listed as having “degraded performance.”

Source: Sui

It is the second outage of the Sui blockchain this year, following a similar incident in January where the network was knocked offline for more than six hours. Another incident occurred in November 2024, when all validators were stuck in a crash loop for around two and a half hours, preventing transactions from being processed.

Sui is the 13th-largest blockchain by total value locked at $542 million and hosts 137 protocols, according to analytics platform DefiLlama.

Sui token drops 6.6% before recovery

The Sui (SUI) token dropped around 6.6% to a low of 90 cents during the outage, according to data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. It has since recovered slightly and was trading for about 93 cents as of early Friday.

SUI dropped about 6.6% during the outage. Source: CoinGecko

Earlier this month, the token climbed 50% to $1.41 after several positive developments, including a Nasdaq-listed company staking a large portion of the supply and developers announcing upcoming features, including zero-fee stablecoin transfers and private transactions.

Sui launched its mainnet in May 2023, aiming to be scalable and capable of processing transactions fast enough for financial institutions.

Related: CME Group expands crypto futures with Avalanche and Sui contracts

Adeniyi Abiodun, a co-founder of Mysten Labs, the developer of the Sui network, also announced at Consensus 2026 that zero-fee stablecoin transfers would roll out soon and reiterated plans to add a private-transaction feature.

Not all major crypto disruptions this year have stemmed from technical issues. Drift Protocol, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, was hacked in April, causing it to temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals.

Kelp, a liquid restaking protocol, was also targeted by a cyberattack in April, prompting the platform to pause smart contracts for its restaking token (rsETH) while it investigated the incident.

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