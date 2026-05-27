Payment volume on crypto-linked credit and debit cards has been steadily increasing since 2024, reaching about $7.8 billion in cumulative transactions this month.

Monthly payment volume on crypto-linked debit and credit cards is up about 230% over last year, amid a proliferation of crypto-related payment products.

Cumulative volume on crypto-linked payment cards reached $7.8 billion this month, according to The Kobeissi Letter, a market research publication.

Payments giant Visa is capturing about 90% of crypto card transactions through partnerships with onchain native companies like Jupiter Global, analysts at The Kobeissi Letter said.

Cumulative crypto card volume between 2023 and 2026.

Source: The Kobeissi Letter

Jupiter Global is the payments project launched by the team behind the Jupiter decentralized crypto exchange on the Solana network. The Kobeissi Letter added:

“Crypto card adoption has rapidly accelerated in 2026 due to growing access to stablecoins as a payment rail through crypto cards. In other words, more people can now spend stablecoins like fiat by using crypto cards, further driving adoption.”

The growth of crypto payment cards highlights how digital assets, particularly stablecoins, are becoming integrated into the traditional financial system without displacing incumbent payment providers like Mastercard and Visa.

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Crypto cards are powering everyday payments around the globe

Crypto exchange OKX launched a stablecoin payments card for customers in Europe in January 2026, which operates on the Mastercard network.

Crypto protocols and platforms helping facilitate onchain payments products. Source: Mars DeFi

Grocery store purchases were the top spending category and accounted for about 26% of all OKX card transactions in January, while restaurants accounted for 18% of the total transaction volume, according to data from OKX.

Online shopping was the third-biggest spending category, accounting for about 13% of the total transaction volume for the month.

“When crypto pays for lunch, payment adoption is real. For years, critics pointed to a lack of everyday utility as crypto's weak point: great as a speculative asset, less useful as actual money,” the OKX team said.

In March, Visa and Bridge, a fintech company owned by payments company Stripe, announced plans to roll out stablecoin-linked payment cards in over 100 countries.

Initially, 18 countries were supported, including Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Chile, with plans to expand the product into the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and Middle East regions by the end of 2026.

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