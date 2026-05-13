Vietnam’s deputy minister of finance reportedly said the country is planning to launch its regulated cryptocurrency market in the third quarter of 2026 to answer the growing demand for digital assets.

Vietnam could see the first official activity in its regulated crypto asset market as early as the third quarter of 2026, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said at the Digital Trust in Finance 2026 forum.

“We believe that, as early as the third quarter, Vietnam could witness the first official activities of its crypto asset market, operating under a framework designed to ensure safety and transparency,” Chi said Tuesday, according to VnEconomy.

The comments mark another step in Vietnam’s effort to bring one of Asia’s most active crypto markets under formal supervision, after regulators opened a licensing pathway for domestic crypto asset trading platforms earlier this year.

The push is tied to Vietnam’s broader digital economy strategy, which reportedly targets a digital economy worth at least 30% of gross domestic product by 2030, with 80% of transactions conducted cashlessly and more than 40% of enterprises involved in innovation activities.

Vietnam targets regulated crypto launch

In March, five Vietnamese companies had reportedly passed the initial qualification round in a race to launch the country's first regulated cryptocurrency exchange. The companies included affiliates of private banks Techcombank, VPBank and LPBank, alongside stockbroker VIX Securities and conglomerate Sun Group.

In February, Vietnam drafted a tax framework that would tax crypto transactions akin to traditional securities trading, proposing a 0.1% individual tax on each crypto transaction processed through a licensed provider.

Cointelegraph contacted Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance for comment but had not received a response by publication.

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Vietnam ranks 4th in global crypto adoption

Vietnam remains one of the world’s most active crypto markets, ranking fourth in Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index behind India, the United States and Pakistan.

Global cryptocurrency adoption index. Source: Chainalysis

Vietnam has also emerged as a major hub for crypto trading in Asia, ranking third in terms of onchain value received with $200 billion in estimated transactions over the 12 months to June 2025, behind India and South Korea.

However, most traders still rely on offshore cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX and Bybit.

In a bid to bring more activity to onshore platforms, Vietnam launched a five-year crypto pilot in September 2025, requiring all transactions to be conducted in Vietnamese dong through locally registered companies.

Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs: Mid-2026