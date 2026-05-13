Global cryptocurrency adoption index. Source: Chainalysis
Vietnam has also emerged as a major hub for crypto trading in Asia, ranking third in terms of onchain value received with $200 billion in estimated transactions over the 12 months to June 2025, behind India and South Korea.
However, most traders still rely on offshore cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX and Bybit.
In a bid to bring more activity to onshore platforms, Vietnam launched a five-year crypto pilot in September 2025, requiring all transactions to be conducted in Vietnamese dong through locally registered companies.
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