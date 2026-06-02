Revenue jumps to $297.8 million as mining drives growth, costs rise

Source: Bitcoin Treasuries
The shrinking Bitcoin treasury highlights how public miners are balancing accumulation against expansion costs as they invest in energy-heavy mining sites and diversify into AI computing infrastructure.
HIVE’s total revenue rose to $297.8 million from $115.3 million a year earlier, with digital currency mining revenue rising to $278.3 million, while HPC contributed $19.5 million, almost doubling year-over-year.
Source: HIVE Digital Technologies
Despite the sharp increase in revenue, rising costs continued to pressure results. Operating and maintenance expenses climbed as HIVE expanded its mining and data center footprint, while depreciation rose to $170.4 million, nearly triple the prior year and one of the largest expenses on the income statement.
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HIVE said its HPC business revenue is up from $10 million a year earlier, as demand for AI computing services increased.
The company said contracted annual recurring revenue from its HPC division reached $35 million by year-end, supported by deployments of Nvidia-powered GPU clusters and new enterprise contracts.
It also highlighted plans for a 320-megawatt AI data center project in the Greater Toronto Area, which it said could eventually host more than 100,000 GPUs.
The expansion underscores a broader trend among public Bitcoin miners, many of whom are seeking new revenue streams from AI and cloud computing as mining economics become more competitive and capital-intensive.
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