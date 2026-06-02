Illegal Bitcoin mining cost Mestia $9.5 million annually, says vice PM

Mdinaradze speaking at a Monday press conference. Source: 1tv.ge
Illegal Bitcoin mining operations in the Municipality of Mestia pushed the region’s electricity consumption to 133 million kilowatt-hours in 2025, exceeding the ordinary average of about 10 million kilowatt-hours for similar regions.
This additional electricity output resulted in financial damages of about 20-25 million lari, or up to $9.4 million annually, according to Mdinaradze.
He added that metering will be implemented both locally and on a larger scale across each village or settlement, helping identify the exact sources of illegal mining operations.
He added that electricity in Svaneti will remain free for every consumer up to a predetermined quantity and that the new arrangements only serve to crack down on illegal mining operations.
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Georgia offers cheap electricity due to abundant hydropower from the Caucasus Mountains, making it a popular destination for Bitcoin mining operations seeking cheap energy sources.
Georgia has also attracted crypto-mining activity through low electricity costs and favorable tax treatment, including free industrial zones and value-added tax exemptions on certain crypto-related activities.
Bitcoin mining company Bitfury was among the first major companies to establish operations in the country. In 2014, Bitfury built a 20-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility known as the Gori Data Center.
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