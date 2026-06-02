Georgia will reportedly install electricity meters across Mestia to curb illegal crypto mining after officials blamed miners for grid strain and outages.

Georgia will reportedly install electricity meters across villages and settlements in Mestia as part of a crackdown on illegal crypto mining that officials say is straining the region’s power grid.

Vice Prime Minister Mamuka Mdinaradze said Monday that illegal mining had pushed Mestia’s electricity consumption to 133 million kilowatt-hours in 2025, more than 13 times the level of comparable municipalities, according to local outlet 1tv.

Large-scale illegal mining operations have led to deteriorating energy supply and grid overload, resulting in numerous outages in the region, affecting both residents and tourists, Mdinaradze reportedly said, adding that law enforcement agencies have also been tasked with identifying illegal mining operations.

Cointelegraph reached out to the Georgian government for comment on the sanctions for illegal mining activities and whether these operations are offered a licensing pathway for legitimization.

Mdinaradze speaking at a Monday press conference. Source: 1tv.ge

Illegal Bitcoin mining cost Mestia $9.5 million annually, says vice PM

Illegal Bitcoin mining operations in the Municipality of Mestia pushed the region’s electricity consumption to 133 million kilowatt-hours in 2025, exceeding the ordinary average of about 10 million kilowatt-hours for similar regions.

This additional electricity output resulted in financial damages of about 20-25 million lari, or up to $9.4 million annually, according to Mdinaradze.

He added that metering will be implemented both locally and on a larger scale across each village or settlement, helping identify the exact sources of illegal mining operations.

He added that electricity in Svaneti will remain free for every consumer up to a predetermined quantity and that the new arrangements only serve to crack down on illegal mining operations.

Related: Maestro launches mining-backed Bitcoin credit market for institutions

Georgia offers cheap electricity due to abundant hydropower from the Caucasus Mountains, making it a popular destination for Bitcoin mining operations seeking cheap energy sources.

Georgia has also attracted crypto-mining activity through low electricity costs and favorable tax treatment, including free industrial zones and value-added tax exemptions on certain crypto-related activities.

Bitcoin mining company Bitfury was among the first major companies to establish operations in the country. In 2014, Bitfury built a 20-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility known as the Gori Data Center.

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