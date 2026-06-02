Mt. Gox holds another $2.4 billion in Bitcoin

Source: Arkham
The large movement has raised questions about whether creditor distributions are imminent, which could weigh on markets, as creditors who have waited over a decade to recover their funds may choose to sell once they receive their Bitcoin.
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Mt. Gox still holds 34,504 BTC worth roughly $2.41 billion across its wallets, according to Arkham data. The exchange began repaying creditors in July 2024 through partner exchanges Kraken and Bitstamp, but the process has moved slowly, with the rehabilitation trustee repeatedly pushing back the deadline.
Mt. Gox was once the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, handling roughly 70% of global BTC trades. The Tokyo-based platform collapsed in 2014 after reporting that about 850,000 BTC were missing, though roughly 200,000 BTC were later found.
In 2025, the exchange’s rehabilitation trustee set October 31, 2026, as the deadline for completing creditor repayments, the third extension since the original October 2023 deadline.
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In the broader market, Bitcoin slipped below $70,000 after Strategy disclosed it had sold 32 BTC for $2.5 million, its first reported Bitcoin sale since a 2022 tax-loss transaction, to fund distributions on its preferred stock. The sale reduced Strategy’s holdings from 843,738 BTC to 843,706 BTC.
Nasdaq-listed ProCap Financial also announced Monday it had sold roughly 52 Bitcoin to fund a buyback of 2 million shares at approximately a 50% discount to net asset value.
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