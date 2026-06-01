Strategy’s 32 BTC transaction has sparked debate over how investors value Bitcoin treasury companies as capital structure and liquidity considerations evolve.

Shares of Michael Saylor’s Strategy fell Monday after the company disclosed its first Bitcoin sale since adopting a “never sell” philosophy, prompting fresh scrutiny of the corporate Bitcoin treasury model.

Nasdaq-traded MSTR stock was down more than 6.5% to start off the week before paring back some of that decline by early afternoon on Monday.

Although short-term price action rarely determines broader trends, Strategy’s sale of 32 Bitcoin (BTC) last week challenged the long-held perception that the company would only accumulate BTC and never liquidate its holdings, according to digital asset research and advisory firm Delphi Digital.

“The market learned that Strategy is no longer read as a pure one-way accumulation vehicle,” Delphi Digital said in a Monday commentary.

Instead, investors may increasingly view the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based business as a leveraged corporate treasury company whose decision-making is shaped not only by its Bitcoin holdings but also by preferred-share dividends, market-to-Bitcoin net asset value (mNAV) dynamics, equity issuance and broader balance-sheet considerations.

The shift has reframed the debate around Strategy’s role in the Bitcoin market. Rather than asking whether the company can sell Bitcoin, investors are now evaluating how to price a company whose BTC reserves may serve as a source of liquidity when financial obligations or capital-management needs arise.

“The old ‘never sell’ meme is now broken in practice, not just in conference call language,” Miami Beach, Florida-based Delphi said.

While the sale represented only a tiny fraction of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings, Delphi said its significance lies in what it signals about the flexibility of the company’s treasury strategy and its potential impact on Bitcoin market dynamics.

Related: Bitcoin treasury space still has fair share of ‘carnival barkers’: BSTR founder

Strategy says sale supports shareholder value, not shift away from Bitcoin

Despite criticism from some market participants, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor framed the sale as part of a broader effort to support STRC, the company's yield-bearing preferred stock that offers investors income backed by Strategy's Bitcoin holdings.

According to Saylor, the move reflects a more active approach to balance-sheet management aimed at maximizing shareholder value and improving the company's Bitcoin-per-share metric — a key measure that tracks how much BTC backs each fully diluted share.

Source: Michael Saylor on X.com

Saylor hinted at the strategy in May, suggesting that selectively managing the company’s Bitcoin holdings could help optimize returns for shareholders. Strategy CEO Phong Le also said selling Bitcoin near the company's cost basis could reduce potential tax liabilities associated with STRC, benefiting investors in the income-focused security.

The average cost of the company's holdings is $75,701 per BTC, according to Iceland-registered StrategyTracker.com.

The sale does little to alter Strategy’s broader Bitcoin treasury portfolio. The company remains the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder by a wide margin, with more than 843,000 BTC on its balance sheet, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

Related: Crypto Biz: Crypto infrastructure spending rises as ETF appetite cools

The world’s largest public Bitcoin holders. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET