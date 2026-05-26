Bitcoin treasuries bought the BTC dip below $80,000

Strive FORM 8-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Source: SEC.gov
The Bitcoin treasury companies made their acquisitions shortly after Bitcoin fell below the $80,000 level.
Strive made its latest investment at an average purchasing price of $79,348 per Bitcoin, while DDC bought at an average purchasing price of $79,496 per BTC and SWC at an average purchasing price of $77,687 per BTC.
Hyperscale bought the BTC in the open market and did not disclose an average purchasing price, though it acquired on Sunday, when Bitcoin’s price closed the day at $76,981.
The average purchasing price of Bitcoin treasury firms is an important metric that reveals the unrealized gains or losses on the current BTC position and is often used to gauge a company’s long-term conviction in the underlying asset.
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The development comes a week after Strategy announced a massive acquisition of 24,869 BTC acquired for $2.01 billion between May 11 and 17, at an average purchasing price of $80,985 per BTC. The $2 billion investment marked Strategy’s third-largest investment of 2026.
Top Bitcoin treasury companies by holdings. Source: Bitcointreasuries.net
There are currently about 198 public Bitcoin treasury companies holding 1.24 million Bitcoin, representing about 5.9% of the total supply, data from Bitcointreasuries shows.
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