Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought 24,869 Bitcoin for $2.01 billion last week, lifting holdings to 843,738 BTC as STRC sales funded around 97% of the acquisition.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, made another massive BTC acquisition last week as the crypto asset hovered around $80,000.

Strategy acquired 24,869 Bitcoin (BTC) for $2.01 billion between May 11 and 17, according Monday's 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: SEC

The purchases were made at an average price of $80,985 per BTC, raising Strategy’s cost basis to $75,700.

The company now holds 843,738 BTC, acquired for about $63.87 billion. At the time of publication, the holdings were valued at roughly $65.3 billion, according to CoinGecko.

STRC sales account for 97% of the entire purchase

Strategy funded nearly all of its latest Bitcoin purchase through sales of its STRC perpetual preferred stock, which accounted for about 97% of total proceeds.

According to the SEC filing, Strategy raised roughly $1.95 billion from the sale of about 19.5 million STRC shares.

In comparison, Strategy’s Class A common stock (MSTR) contributed a smaller share of funding, generating about $83.7 million in net proceeds from the sale of 430,344 shares.

Source: SEC

The outcome was broadly in line with expectations from STRC Live, which reported heavy STRC activity during the week, including a record trading day of 15.1 million shares, with estimated purchases of around 15,466 BTC.

The structure mirrors previous large bitcoin buys this year, including a 34,164 BTC purchase, Strategy’s third-largest on record, which was also largely financed through preferred securities rather than common equity.

Related: Strategy resumes Bitcoin acquisitions with $43M BTC buy

Strategy co-founder Saylor previously signaled that the company would add to its Bitcoin holdings by posting a chart showing Strategy’s purchase history with 109 Bitcoin acquisition events since 2020.

Its 843,738 BTC now far outpaces BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which holds around 817,000 BTC on behalf of its clients.

The purchases came a week after Saylor raised the possibility of selling Bitcoin during Strategy’s recent earnings call, framing it as a way to better protect the asset’s long-term value.

He said that sticking too rigidly to a “never sell” Bitcoin approach could, over time, work against the very asset the company is built to accumulate and hold.

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