Michael Saylor spoke to Scott Melker on The Wolf Of All Streets podcast. Source: The Wolf Of All Streets
Bitcoiners began to speculate on social media. Prominent Bitcoiner and BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon said on May 7 that Strategy “might need to sell some Bitcoin when the financial industrial complex manipulates our Bitcoin collateralized debt obligations and perpetual dividends wrappers.”
Strategy has been consistently buying Bitcoin since August 2020, when it began holding Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset. The company now holds 818,869 BTC at an average purchase price of $75,540 per coin, according to its website.
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On Monday, Cointelegraph reported that Strategy acquired 535 Bitcoin for $43 million between May 4 and May 10 at an average price of $80,340 per BTC.
While Saylor is known for regularly posting “Never sell your Bitcoin” on X, on May 6, he wrote, “Buy more bitcoin than you sell.”
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