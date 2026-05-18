The 25th-largest Bitcoin treasury company acquired $15 million worth of BTC as one of only four treasury firms to announce a corporate Bitcoin investment during May.

France-listed Bitcoin treasury company Capital B announced Monday that it acquired 192 BTC for 13 million euros ($15.2 million), bringing its total holdings to 3,135 BTC.

Capital B purchased its latest tranche at an average price of about $78,948 per Bitcoin, Alexandre Laizet, Bitcoin strategy director at Capital B, said on X.

The acquisition comes a week after the company announced a $17.8 million raise from strategic investors, including Blockstream CEO Adam Back and Paris-based asset manager TOBAM. Capital B also raised $1.28 million from Back on May 4.

Capital B is one of four crypto treasury companies to publicly disclose Bitcoin purchases in May so far.

Strategy, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, announced it acquired $43 million last Monday, while Strive added $33 million in BTC on May 4 and The Smarter Web Company purchased $4.9 million in BTC.

The purchase reflects continued interest in Bitcoin treasury strategies by a handful of public companies, even as Bitcoin remains well below its October 2025 all-time high.

Capital B acquired 192 BTC. Source: Capital B

Capital B shares fall after Bitcoin acquisition announcement

Capital B shares fell around 2.4% after the announcement Monday and traded at about 0.62 euros at the time of writing.

The company’s shares are down 17% year-to-date and more than 68% over the past year, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

Capital B shares price in euros, 1-year chart. Source: Yahoo Finance.

Capital B ranks as the 25th-largest Bitcoin treasury firm by holdings and as Europe’s second-largest following Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE, which holds 3,605 BTC, currently worth about $277 million, according to BitcoinTreasuries data.

Related: Strategy’s Bitcoin engine faces $28B STRC ceiling: Delphi Digital

Some Bitcoin treasury firms turn defensive amid downturn

Other Bitcoin treasury companies are seeking to reduce the balance sheet risks associated with Bitcoin, which is currently down 39% from its $126,198 all-time high.

On April 24, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto announced an actively managed Bitcoin derivatives program aimed at generating recurring income from volatility and hedging part of its corporate BTC holdings against downside exposure. The company reported it sold 284 Bitcoin (worth about $20 million at the time) in a March 30 filing.

In February, Genius Group reported the sale of its remaining treasury holdings of 84 BTC for about $5.7 million to repay an $8.5 million debt obligation.

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