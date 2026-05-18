Capital B shares fall after Bitcoin acquisition announcement

Capital B acquired 192 BTC. Source: Capital B
Capital B shares fell around 2.4% after the announcement Monday and traded at about 0.62 euros at the time of writing.
The company’s shares are down 17% year-to-date and more than 68% over the past year, according to data from Yahoo Finance.
Capital B shares price in euros, 1-year chart. Source: Yahoo Finance.
Capital B ranks as the 25th-largest Bitcoin treasury firm by holdings and as Europe’s second-largest following Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE, which holds 3,605 BTC, currently worth about $277 million, according to BitcoinTreasuries data.
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Other Bitcoin treasury companies are seeking to reduce the balance sheet risks associated with Bitcoin, which is currently down 39% from its $126,198 all-time high.
On April 24, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto announced an actively managed Bitcoin derivatives program aimed at generating recurring income from volatility and hedging part of its corporate BTC holdings against downside exposure. The company reported it sold 284 Bitcoin (worth about $20 million at the time) in a March 30 filing.
In February, Genius Group reported the sale of its remaining treasury holdings of 84 BTC for about $5.7 million to repay an $8.5 million debt obligation.
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