Capital B shares rise after capital raise

Capital B raises $17.8 million from Adam Back and TOBAM. Source: Capital B
Capital B shares rose around 4.3% after the announcement on Monday and traded around 0.67 euros ($0.79) at the time of writing.
The company’s shares are down by around 11% year-to-date, data from Yahoo Finance shows.
Capital B shares, 24-hour chart, in euros. Source: Yahoo Finance
Capital B is currently the 25th-largest Bitcoin treasury firm, holding 2,943 BTC, worth about $237 million. It ranks as Europe’s second-largest Bitcoin treasury following Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE, according to Bitcointreasuries data.
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On April 20, Michael Saylor’s Strategy raised an additional $2.5 billion from the issuance of Stretch (STRC) and the sales of Class A common stock (MSTR). On April 23, XCE raised $794,000 of capital in a round backed by Adam Back.
Barring these raises, no other Bitcoin treasury companies have publicly announced a capital raise during the past six weeks. However, some companies are looking to hedge against the downside risk of the bear market.
On April 24, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto announced an actively managed Bitcoin derivatives program seeking to generate recurring income from volatility and hedge part of its corporate BTC holdings against downside exposure. A month earlier, the company announced the sale of 284 Bitcoin (worth about $20 million at the time), in a March 30 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Earlier in February, Bitcoin treasury company Genius Group said it sold its remaining treasury holdings of 84 BTC for about $5.7 million, which it used toward repaying an $8.5 million debt obligation, according to an SEC filing.
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